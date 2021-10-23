El Clasico Live on DStv, GOtv

DStv Confam and GOtv Max customers can look forward to a classic La Liga rivalry as Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

‘El Clasico’, the most famous rivalry in club football, takes centre stage as Barcelona take on hated rivals Real Madrid.

While the Blaugrana have endured a difficult start to the season both domestically and in Europe, Los Blancos have also flattered to deceive at times, though they have shown some encouraging signs of promise under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the Italian is wary of his team’s “wrong attitude”, which sprung up in defeats to Sherriff and Espanyol just prior to the international break, and he will be determined to ensure that no such shortcomings are on show for the Clasico.

Barca, meanwhile, desperately need a big victory to boost morale and belief, with the Blaugrana already looking in danger of becoming an ‘also ran’ in La Liga this season. “It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that,” said veteran defender Gerard Pique. “These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around.”

In head-to-head stats, Barcelona and Real Madrid have met in 246 competitive matches, dating back to 1902. Los Blancos have 98 wins compared to 96 for the Blaugrana, while 52 games have been drawn.

Real completed a league ‘double’ over Barca last season, winning 3-1 at the Camp Nou and 2-1 in Madrid. Los Blancos have put together a four-match unbeaten streak against their arch rivals.

