Coscharis Motors Storms Haulmace 2021 with Ford Trucks

Bennett Oghifo

Coscharis Motors Plc., a foremost automobile dealer in Nigeria and the exclusive distributors of the Ford Truck brand in the country, has announced her preparedness to participate in the 2021 edition of the HAULMACE. HAULMACE is an annual event which brings the major stakeholders in the Nigerian haulage and logistics industry together with the aim of advancing the cause of the industry. This years edition is scheduled to take place on the 26th October at The stable, Surulere, Lagos.

During the event, Coscharis will put the Ford Trucks brand of Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles (HDCV) on display, availing the participants at the event the opportunity to interact with the trucks and book a possible demonstration drive to experience the truck better.

The General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, said, “We are encouraged by the exciting feedback which greeted the introduction of the Ford Trucks brand into the Nigerian market recently. Therefore, we see this exhibition as a way to further move our showroom closer to our customers and prospects in the haulage and logistics business, giving them the opportunity to come up close and personal and even book a demonstration drive of the Ford Trucks on display, while discussing matters of mutual benefit regarding the industry.

“Also, we will use the opportunity of our participation at the event to announce our finance option for the Ford Trucks, courtesy of our collaboration with Union Bank Plc; our sister company, Coscharis Mobility Ltd; and other reputable financial institutions that are to be on-boarded soon. This finance option enables customers to own the Ford Trucks of their choice with as little as 10% down payment while the balance is spread over a period of up to 48 months.

Its notable to mention that our aftersales teams, will also be on ground to attend to technical issues relating to repairs and parts availability.

Coscharis Motors Plc has the exclusive franchise for Ford Trucks brand in Nigeria with dedicated sales and service showrooms and workshops across the country.

