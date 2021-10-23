CIArb Announces Plans for Conference

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Arbitration (CIArb) Nigeria Branch has concluded plans for the 2021 edition of its annual conference holding in Ibadan.

According to the Institute in a statement, this year’s conference will be looking at ways to advance arbitration in Nigeria under the theme “Future Perfect: Securing Africa’s Ascent on the Global ADR Stage”

The Institute noted that the programme will kick off with the Young Members Group Conference also in Ibadan.

The Young Members Group is an annual assembly of professionals, technocrats, ADR practitioners, members of the public and invited speakers.

The conference provides an opportunity for participants to socialise and network for career growth.

The three- day programme will see the Governor of Oyo State Oluseyi Makinde and Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashiola, SAN deliver the opening and keynote addresses around the theme of the conference.

Speakers from within and outside Nigeria drawn from various fields of human endeavors have been assembled to deliver papers and keynote addresses on the conference’s theme and other related topics.

Some of the topics to be treated include: Nigeria as a Seat of International Arbitration – a Closer Look, “IP. Data Privacy in Arbitration Proceedings” and Facing Moral and Ethical Dilemma: what would you do.?

The institute informed further that the programme which kicks- off in November 3 will round off with the induction of new members and gala nite.

