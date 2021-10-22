Kanu: Banks, Markets, Schools, Others Observe Sit-at-home in Anambra

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Banks, markets, schools, motorparks and other public places were totally shut down yesterday in observance of the court appearance of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

THISDAY reporter observed that streets, highways and communities were totally devoid of passers-by, or any vehicular movement, just as street shops and other business centres were also under lock and keys in Awka, the state capital.

It was also gathered that the commercial nerve centre of the state, Onitsha, the state’s industrial hub, Nnewi and all communities in the state were totally shutdown.

A Lawyer, Mr. Ken Ebele, told our correspondent that “today’s sit at home exercise seems to be the fiercest in the history of the exercise. I cannot remember IPOB reminding the people to remain at home in observance of the court appearance of their leader, but I think the current security situation is enough to remind the people.”

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command has debunked reports that unknown gunmen, numbering about 15, attacked the Nkwo Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area, describing it as fake news

The rumour had spread panic among the people of the area, but command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Tochukwu Ikenganyia, said: “Please it is fake, no such incident happened. We urge the members of the public especially Ndi Anambra to disregard it, please. It is the handiwork of mischief makers.”

Ikenganyia, however, said that the Police Commissioner, Mr. Echeng Eworo, led a combined team of security men around the state to boost the confidence of members of the public and that of the police officers.

He said: “The commissioner of police today led the military and heads of other sister agencies on a confidence-building patrol, we just visited Ihiala, Nkpor, Ihiala and the patrol is still on.”

