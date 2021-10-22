Design Week Lagos 2021 Holds Across the City of Lagos from October 21st

Mary Nnah

This year’s edition of the Design Week Lagos (DWL), will take place in various venues across the city of Lagos from October 21 to 31, 2021 with the theme, “Design Revolution”.

Due to the limitations occasioned by the global pandemic, this year’s event will be tight and targeted, with more robust digital components.

DWL is the leading design week on the African continent, conceived to present and celebrate the best in contemporary African design across categories while bringing international field leaders and visitors to experience the most exciting work from the region.

Founded by African Design Advocate, Titi Ogufere, DWL was first established in 2019 as a citywide celebration held in Lagos, Nigeria over 10 days, promoting creativity, innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design, and technology.

DWL is a growing annual celebration and convening, with core programs including a central exhibition showcasing new work from across the continent, an awards program, and a series of talks and lectures.

In addition to presenting new product design, DWL’s program highlights and explores new pathways in manufacturing methods, illuminating ingenuity and information sharing so that a growing community of contemporary designers can better tap into a rich history of craftsmanship and unique material knowledge across the continent.

The festival is committed to building a culture of innovation in Lagos and promoting the city as an international hub for design. DWL was created by Titi Ogufere and Essential Media Group and is supported by the state government of Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

