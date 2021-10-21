WRONGFUL ACQUISITION OF LANDS IN ANAMBRA

We the representatives of individual family land owners of Odachala camp of Ogbu Village, Ogunzu CampIgbu Village, Akpaka Umuaama Ogbu portion and Umuatuolu portion, Odonete Umuatuolu, Ananeanya Umuatuolu, Obodo-Bunee Camp Umuatuolu, Anamachioji Iruewugbu Umuatuolu and Oguguoma Camp all in Ogbu Village, Umuatuolu Village and Mgbede Village have their own lands. These Villages make up the Ivite Umueri quarter.

The lands mentioned above are various families’ lands and they are not the communal land owned by the Ivite Umueri quarter.

We hereby state that the land we owned jointly are the lands we donated to the Anambra State Government for the construction of the Mega Anambra International Cargo and Passengers Airport at Ivite Umueri. It is worthy of note that all the above-mentioned camps are the individual family lands we inherited from our fore-fathers and all these are not jointly owned by Ivite quarter of Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

We want to state categorically that some selfish indigenes of Ivite Umueri who call themselves elites who are also serving and retired military officers, serving and retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force, are planning to cook unfounded allegations against the individual land owners of Ivite Umueri and also to intimidate, incarcerate and maltreat us to grab our lands. We also want to state clearly that the officers normally boast that they have contacts of Chief of Army Staff and that of the Inspector-General of Police and as such, they can do anything. The so-called elites are also boasting that nobody will question their illegal activities in Ivite Umueri. Again, we want to state that the land matters are pure civil in nature and not criminal.

Therefore, we are appealing to the Presidency, Chief of Army Staff and Inspector-General of Police to use their esteemed good offices to direct the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in-charge of Zone 13 Zonal Command Headquarters at Ukpo, Anambra State to desist from involving themselves in this civil matter as it amounts to unprofessional conduct.

Ajamma Akwu, Sunday Nchie, Nmee Adee,

For Concerned Citizens of Ivite- Umueri

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

