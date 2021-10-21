Rotaract Honours Ajayi Adeshina.

In recognition of his contribution to the growth and development of blockchain across the country, Rotaract Club of Iju Ishaga has honored the CEO of Digital Focus, Rotarian Ajayi Adeshina with an Award.

The prestigious Award of Excellence in Blockchain Education and Practices was presented to the sterling businessman at a colorful investiture ceremony of the 6th club President of the club, Rotaract Cynthia Alaoye Atibor, held at Climax Event Centre, Ishaga Lagos.

Presenting the award, the chartered President of Rotary Club of Mushin Golden District 9110, Nigeria, Dr. Ayo Adeyemi described Adeshina as “a young, visionary and forward thinking leader who leads by example”, adding that it was based on his sterling performance in the blockchain sector and leadership qualities that “we are honoring him today”.

He also encouraged the youths present at the occasion to position themselves rightly and take advantage of the future wealth by ensuring they own a space in the blockchain ecosystem.

Responding, Rotarian Ajayi Adeshina, who appreciated the Club for finding him worthy of Conferment of the award, described the gesture as a great honor and promised to keep up the good work of encouraging blockchain education and adoption.

