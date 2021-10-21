Minister, NACCIMA Woo Turkish Investors to Nigeri

Goddy Egene

Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo and the Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have called on Turkish nationals and business owners to increase their investments in the country.

They made the call yesterday at the bilateral business forum between the two countries during the official visit of Turkish President, Rece Tayyip Erdogen to Nigeria.

According to the minister, the Nigerian-Turkey Business Forum will serve as a platform for further strengthening of bilateral ties especially in the areas of trade, industry and investment and other strategic areas beneficial to both countries.

Adebayo added that Nigeria and Turkey have enjoyed very cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations after Nigeria’s independence, adding that the federal government is willing to cooperate and expand on the existing bilateral relations with Turkey.

He said: “The robust trade relations between Nigeria and Turkey have been mainly in the areas of Oil and liquefied Naturel Gas. As we encourage the trade in this sector by seeking further Investment, we are working aggressively to diversify our economy and we also seek to diversify the areas of focus of our bilateral trade relationship.

“Turkish investors are encouraged to take advantage of our many incentives and advantages to.invest more in Nigeria particularly with the signing and implementing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA).

On his part, the Chairman of Nigerian/Turkey Business Council, and First Deputy National President of NACCIMA, Mr. Dele Oye, stated that Nigeria and Africa is a natural partner for business. He added that problems should be seen as opportunities while noting that Nigeria is the best destination for Investments.

He, however, urged that intending investors should make necessary enquires with the council or with NACCIMA, which is the umbrella body of businesses in the country as part of their due diligence before making commitments.

In the same vein, NACCIMA President, Mr. John Udeagbala stated that the chamber is committed to creating an enabling environment for micro, small and medium enterprises to develop in the area of agriculture, industry and services.

He said: “The opportunities that abound in these areas are enormous and we are committed to utilizing it for the benefit of our members”.

President, Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Nail Olpak stated that it is a business platform that has been continuing its activities for 36 years in order to enhance all economic relations between Turkey and other countries including Nigeria. He thanked President Erdogan for his leadership and decision to visit Nigeria and other African countries.

