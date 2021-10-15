IE Introduces New Platform For Prepaid Meter Management

Ayodeji Ake

Inline with its ‘customer first; technology now’ mantra, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has announced the introduction of Singleview, an interactive platform designed to enable prepaid meter customers to access their vending pattern and consumption.

At the launch of Singleview at its headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos recently, Ikeja Electric explained that the platform serves as a major touch point where prepaid meter customers can access personal information such as energy vending record, consumption history, month-on-month energy consumption, account number, account status, tariff class and rates.

The Singleview platform also enables customers to make energy payments, check energy consumption and balance, lodge service enquiries, requests or complaints and the Business Unit and Undertaking Office covering their location will respond promptly.

Speaking on Singleview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Folake Soetan, noted that as a customer centric organisation, Ikeja Electric is always forward thinking, innovative and committed to its customers in order to enhance their experience.

This solution offers convenience and prompt service. According to her, “with Singleview, we have further given them power in their hands”.

She noted that the platform will enable customers to access the necessary information with ease. With the ability to track and understand their consumption and vending patterns, they are able to plan their energy need efficiently.

SinglevIew is targeted at only prepaid meter customers within Ikeja Electric network. Customers can use it by logging unto IE official website to learn more about the solution and register with their meter number.

IE further noted that the creation of the SingleView platform is testament that the Management and Staff of Ikeja Electric continuously yearn to deliver quality services and ensure direct access to it through various channels in line with its mantra ‘Customer first; Technology now’.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

