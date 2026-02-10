Apomu Day: Adeleke Promises Major Road Project

Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised to dualise the road from Ikire junction to Apomu and Ikoyi. The governor made the promise when he graced the occasion of Apomu Day celebrations held at ADC Grammar School, Apomu.

He said the road project will improve economic growth, just as he restated his administration’s commitment to inclusive development across the state. Adeleke emphasised that rural and semi urban remain central in his government’s development agenda.

In his speech, Deputy Minority Leader at the Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi, who is representing Osun West Senatorial District, said governance is about development. He promised to support the development of Apomu as one of the towns in his Senatorial district.

President General of Apomu Descendants Union National and Diaspora, Dr Jide Babalola, said this year’s Apomu Day is beyond celebration.

“It is intentionally focused on development, sustainability and shared- ownership.”

“It is with this purpose that we are unveiling N250 million Community Endowment Fund aimed at supporting our priority projects, which include completion of our ultra modern Palace, Youth Empowerment and community infrastructures. In support of today’s launching, on behalf of the 131 elite members of ADU, we collectively donate N25 million,” Babalola said.

Other notable individuals also made donations. One of them is Honourable Lanre Oladebo, member House of Representatives, Ayedaade, Irewole and Isokan Federal Constituency. Oladebo who is an indigene of Apomu made a pledge of N25million.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Isoka Local government Area,

Honourable Goke Odetunde, said All Progressive Congress (APC) will support the growth and development of Apomu.

The Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Afolabi, said for him Apomu Day is double celebration because it coincides with his 6th coronation anniversary.

He appreciated all the sons and daughters of Apomu for their commitment, support and cooperation towards the development of the town, since his ascension to the throne of his fore fathers.

“Through personal commitment and self help we have made significant positive impact in Apomu. But there are still more to be done. However l am confident that with your continued support and dedication the development efforts will be accelerated,” he said.

Apomu Day celebration is an important cultural event that promotes the town’s rich heritage and provides a platform for community members to come together and celebrate their identity.