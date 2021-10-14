MISSING INTRAUTERINE DEVICES (IUDs) Part 1

It is possible for a woman to get pregnant if a man’s sperm gets to one of her eggs. Contraception is an attempt to stop the eggs from being produced or prevents the sperm from getting to the eggs. One method of contraception is the Intrauterine device (IUD). In this topic, we will discuss what an IUD is and what happens when it gets missing in a woman’s body.

WHAT IS AN IUD (INTRAUTERINE DEVICE)?

An Intrauterine Device (IUD) is an example of birth control measures. It is a small T-shaped plastic device and when inserted into a woman’s uterus (womb), causes changes in the uterus and makes it difficult or nearly impossible for fertilization and implantation of an egg to occur. IUDs can also be referred to as “Intrauterine Contraception” (IUC). Studies suggest that IUDs are 99% effective in preventing pregnancy. Despite the fact that IUDs are highly effective, no birth control method except abstinence is 100% effective.

FUNCTION OF THE IUDs

IUDs prevent conception by causing a brief localized inflammation that starts about 24 hours after insertion. This inflammatory reaction inside the uterus attracts white blood cells (lymphocytes), which then produce substances that are toxic to sperm thereby making it impossible for the sperm to get to the egg hence preventing the whole process of conception.

WHO NEEDS AN IUD?

Most women can use IUD including but not limited to the following

• Women who have never conceived before and have no desire to get pregnant at that period.

• Women who have had children but are not interested in having more now.

• Women who have severe anemia, diabetes and ovarian cancer.

TYPES OF IUD DEVICES

1. Hormonal IUD i.e. Progestogen Releasing IUD: This hormonal IUDs works by slowly releasing small amounts of the hormone known as progestin, which prevents the sperm from reaching the egg. Other functions of hormonal IUDs include:

• Prevention of ovulation (that is the release of an egg from the ovary)

• Thickening of the cervical mucus to prevent sperm from swimming to the egg

• Thinning of the uterine lining to stop a fertilized egg from implanting

Apart from preventing pregnancies, hormonal IUDs lighten one’s menstruation and reduce cramps. Some hormonal IUDs may get rid of your menstrual periods entirely. For the first three to six months after the IUD is inserted, your periods will likely become unpredictable.

2. Non Hormonal IUD i.e. Copper Containing IUD: This type of IUD contains a small amount of copper which is toxic to sperm cells and disrupt their motility so that they are not able to swim or join with an egg hence preventing pregnancy. Once it is inserted, it can last for up to 12 years. Advantages of the copper IUD over hormonal IUD include its ability to provide emergency contraception up to five days after unprotected sex. It contains no hormones, so breastfeeding mothers should have no fear of any side effect and fertility resumes immediately after removal. It is 99.9% effective in preventing pregnancy. One may experience heavier bleeding and more cramps during menstrual periods when using the copper IUD. Menstrual periods should lighten after few months of having the IUD and all worries would be a thing of the past.

IUD INSERTION PROCESS

The process of inserting IUD is safe and reliable. For many women, the most difficult part of getting an IUD is overcoming the psychological fear of the insertion procedure. This should not be a limitation as a well-trained professional can perform the procedure in a hospital or a nearby health center in less than 15 minutes.

The physician will take the following steps to insert the IUD:

• A speculum will be inserted into the vagina to hold it open. This is the same instrument used during a Pap smear or High Vaginal Swab (HVS) test.

• The vagina area will be cleansed and the cervix stabilized.

• The uterus (womb) is measured.

• The IUD will be inserted through your cervix into your uterus (womb).

Most women will be allowed to resume normal activities immediately after IUD insertion. Others may choose to rest for a day or two before resuming normal activities. Women who have had children may feel less pain during the insertion process as compared to women who have never conceive.

IUD REMOVAL PROCESS

A health-care professional should carry out the IUD removal process. Studies show that the removal process is a less invasive procedure with minimal pain compared to the insertion process. This process requires the health care professional to find the cervix using a speculum. Afterwards, a special ring forceps or clamp is inserted into the vagina to grasp the IUD strings by gentle traction in order to pull the IUD out.

However, in some situations, the strings of the IUD may not be located. This could be due to the strings sliding higher into the cervical canal. A health-care professional can use special instruments to locate the strings and remove the IUD. Complications of IUD removal are rare, and removal can take place at any time. Studies have shown that removal during the menstrual period is easier because the woman’ cervix is thought to be softer during this period than other times in the menstrual cycle……………………… TO BE CONTINUED

