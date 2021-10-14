‘Microsoft Windows 11 Availability for Free Upgrade on Window 10 PCs’

Nosa Alekhuogie

Microsoft has announced the availability of Windows 11 around the world through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11.

“A few of the top features Windows 11 has to offer, according to Microsoft, are: “New Features that Bring you Closer to What you Love; Chat from Microsoft Teams is a new experience that helps bring you closer to the people you care about; Microsoft Store on Windows has been redesigned from the ground up to be easier to build for, and make it more seamless for customers to find and browse apps, games and entertainment all in one place; Snap Layouts and Groups offer a more powerful way to multitask and optimize your screen real estate in a way that is visually clean, ”it said in a statement.

The company noted that Windows 11 is the most inclusively designed version of Windows, built with and for people with disabilities; Built for Gaming – Windows 11 was made for gaming, with innovative new features that can take your PC gaming experience to the next level like AutoHDR and DirectStorage.

“It also includes the Xbox app built right in, where you can browse, download and play over 100 high-quality PC games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC library.

The Operating System for Hybrid Work and Learningood, organisations can also start moving to Windows 11 on powerful PCs and through the cloud with Windows 365 or Azure Virtual Desktop.

“Others are: Chip-to-cloud Protection – Windows 11 was designed with security in mind to meet the challenges we will face in this new work environment and beyond; New Tools and Resources for Developers – Windows 11 is for all developers – whether they are building apps for a PC, web, phone, game console or anything in between – and provides the most seamless development experience. A more open store, deep development integrations and new design are just the starts.

“Available on the Widest Array of Choice in Devices – Microsoft offers Windows 11 on the widest array of choice in devices, form factors, and silicon from its valued partners at Acer, AMD, ASUS, Dell, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Surface, “the company said.

