Don’t Create Barrier for Girl Child Education, Ekiti First Lady Tells Nigerians

By Victor Ogunje

The Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi has called for the removal of barriers capable of limiting the education of the girl child and break away from stereotype traditions and customs.

This, she said became necessary for the emancipation of women, end the vicious circle of poverty and set women on the course of self fulfilment.

Fayemi stated this at a special colloquium marking the third anniversary of the Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration in Ado Ekiti, tagged “Ekiti Women Let’s Talk about Gender Stereotyping: Challenging Women’s Roles at Home, at Work and in Our Society.”

Fayemi while charging women to continue to work in love and solidarity, assured that she would continue to support and advocate for continuous education of a girl child.

“Women need to be able to stand on their own whether they have husband or not, we must be able to take care of ourselves and our businesses.

“And that is why I am so passionate about the education of a girl child, keeping girls in school because the only way you can break the circle of generational poverty is to ensure that you educate girls.”

Keep them in school for as long as possible so that their lives can make ways for generation to come to reap the benefits.” the First Lady said.

Also, the Guest Speaker and Senior Pastor of Agape Ministry, Mrs. Funke Felix-Adejumo, spoke about issues that bothered on values, marriage ethics, financial independence, businesses and empowerment.

Felix-Adejumo charged women to embrace self-development, self-improvement and brace up for the challenges around and within their homes and communities.

She commended the Ekiti state government for not only providing leadership in the implementation of policies and programmes that tackle gender-based violence, but for also providing space that allows women to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

On his part, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, said the Fayemi-led administration was committed to protecting the dignity and values of every women in the State, irrespective of ethnicity, political class or cultural background.

He added that the event further affirmed Fayemi’s administration’s commitment to sustain dialogues that guarantee women’s emancipation and participation in nation-building.

