Rivers Utd Win Protest against Eliminated Young Africans

Nigeria’s Rivers United FC have had their protest against Young Africans of Tanzania upheld by CAF.

According to a press statement by CAF yesterday, it’s Disciplinary Board decided to impose a financial sanction of $5,000 (Five Thousand US Dollars) against Young African (Tanzania) for the physical assault of some Rivers United FC officials by the stewards during their away trip to Tanzania.

The Tanzania Federation was not spared also.

CAF said it noticed over time the recurrence of incidents during home matches in Tanzania, whether in the frame of National Team competitions or CAF Inter-club competitions.

The incidents vary from PCR testing, crowd being above the limit authorised during specific matches, issues within the dressing rooms and several complaints from various visiting teams.

Therefore, CAF disciplinary board decided to impose a warning as result of the misconduct of Tanzania’s numerous clubs/teams participating under CAF Competitions in disregard of the provisions of art. 82 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

Tanzania Football Federation was then requested to respect CAF regulations, guidelines, and directives.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

