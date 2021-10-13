Buni Presents Anambra Deputy Governor to Buhari

By Deji Elumoye

The Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Nkem Okereke, who defected last week from the All Peoples Grand Alliance (APGA) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Wednesday formally presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presentation which took place at the office of the President at the State House, Abuja was done by the Chairman of the Interim National Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe state, Mala Buni.

Buni was accompanied by the Chairman of Anambra state Governorship Campaign Committee of the APC and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

President Buhari while receiving the new defector formally presented him with the flag of the APC.

Details later.

