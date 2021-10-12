South West Governors Partner to Drive Nigeria’s Agric Sector

Gilbert Ekugbe

Governors in the South-west have restated their commitment to drive the nation’s agricultural sector.

The move, according to the governors, would enable the region to contribute its quota towards Nigeria’s quest to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

They disclosed that they are assiduously working together to improve the region’s agriculture sector through the South West Agric Company (SWAgCo).

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who also doubled as the chairman, South West Governors Forum, stated this during the South-west export enlightenment and engagement themed, “Maximising Export Potentials in the South West Region for Economic Growth,” in Akure, Ondo State.

Akeredolu explained that the SWAgCo is a registered company under the Oodua conglomerate, and was created for effective exploration of agricultural resources in the region.

He said: “Today, we try to unlock the agric sector by creating conducive environment. We are a One-Stop-Shop.

“We have the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA) here, when you need land they must look for it.

“We have the cassava to ethanol plant. We have gone into partnership with NNPC. Another cassava to ethanol company is coming up in Ose.”

The governor further stated: “We have set up an industry that will be producing powder egg. The company is almost afoot to produce powder egg.

“We have put a lot of intervention in place to double our cocoa export. We have a single estate approach in Jugbere. We have 10,000 hectares in Jugbere. We should be able to improve to 150,000 metric tons per year from the 80,000 that we currently produce.

“We have started a major revolution in Nigeria here in Ondo State called red gold. It has to do with palm. We must support the zero oil economy.”

