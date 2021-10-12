HOSCON Calls for Prudent Management of PIA Fund

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Association of Clergy of Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON) Producing Oil and Gas has called for the prudent management of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

HOSTCON, in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State shortly after the executive meeting of the Association and signed by, Bishop Eguono Aghoghovwia and Rev. Paul Arebokefe, Chairman and Secretary respectively, enjoined all those to be entrusted with the fund that would accrue from the Act to utilize the money for the development of the oil bearing communities of the Niger Delta.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his kind gesture for the people of the oil producing communities meant to improve the welfare of the people and development of the region.

The group promised to cooperate with the Federal Government in monitoring the judicious use of the fund for the development of host communities in the Niger Delta region

They also commended President Buhari for setting up the Steering Committee of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Silva, for taking up the duty to prudently manage and administer the funds that will accrue to the oil producing communities through the 3% oil production quantum.

The HOSCON Clergy Chairman also gave kudos to the 9th National Assembly, particularly the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and others for their commitment towards the actualization of the Act.

The clergy promised full support to the National Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas Dr. Mike Emuh for his doggedness and pragmatism for the struggle to actualize the signing of the bill into law for the peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

President Buhari had on August 16, 2021 assented to the PIA after it was stuck in the National Assembly for more than a decade.

