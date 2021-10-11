Gunmen Abduct Youth Council Coordinator, Demand N30m Ransom

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr. Olamilekan Okunuga.

Okunuga was reportedly kidnapped on Thursday on his way from Ibadan, along the Ogere axis. It was gathered that some unknown gunmen accosted Okunuga’s car when he was driving himself from the Oyo State capital. The youth leader’s car was said to have been abandoned by the roadside as the kidnappers dragged him away into the forest.

The State Chairman of the NYCN, Mr. Abduljabar Ayelaagbe, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the kidnappers were currently demanding a ransom of N30 million before Okunuga could be released.

Ayelaagbe said that the victim’s car was later recovered from an unknown person, who was said to be driving it along Ogijo.

He said: “Our coordinator for Odogbolu Local Government was kidnapped about three days ago around Ogere in Ogun State. He went to Ibadan, but on his return, he was abducted by kidnappers.

“That night when he was abducted, we learned that his car was abandoned by the roadside. On Friday evening, we got information from the police that the car was intercepted while being driven by a man at Ogijo.”

“The man driving the car said he saw the kidnappers when they were taking away Okunuga, adding that he decided to take the car away after the kidnapping operation. That one has been arrested, according to the police.

“We were told that the kidnappers have contacted his family and they are demanding a ransom of N30 million to secure Okunuga’s release.”

The NYCN’s chairman appealed to the police and other security agencies in the state to rescue the victim unhurt. As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has not confirmed the incident.

