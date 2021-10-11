Cholera Kills 20 in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Cholera outbreak in Gbalang community of Numan Local in Adamawa State has killed about more than 20 residents, information obtained from the community has revealed.

According to a community source about 16 members of the community are currently hospitalized as a result of the outbreak.

Speaking to THIS DAY, the youth leader of Gbalang community, Mallam Umar Sadau (Sarkin Matasa), said, in the last few days they lost 20 people and 16 were receiving medical treatment at Numan General Hospital and Gbalang dispensary.

Sadau stated that the disease has taken a huge toll on the community, lamenting that many victims die on the day they were infected.

He said the community has reported the matter to health officials of Numan Local government area but no help came their way as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, Director Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Laori Celine, said the outbreak reported in their records was that of Numan council as a whole. Laori explained that record has shown that 15 cases were reported with one fatality adding that the ministry has adequately responded to the emergency.

She said that some Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with specialisation in health and census have been engaged by the Ministry and are working on the situation in the area.

“Our records have shown 15 cases of cholera outbreak and one dead in Numan LGA as interventions such as provision of Aqua Tabs, Awareness on hygiene are given. We also engaged some NGOs to support us in reaching out to the affected communities,” Laori said.

