2023: North May Settle for Akpabio

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Prominent northern politicians, academicians and opinion leaders stormed Kano yesterday to drum up support for the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, ahead of 2023 general elections.

Although the coordinator of the group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) that hosted the event tried to convince the audience that the event was not about 2023, few who spoke to our correspondent after the event believed him as many perceived it as the icing on the cake, regarding the possibility of drafting the Minister into the 2023 presidential race.

The event, according to the Convener of SGACG, Mr. Jibril Tafida, who delivered a detailed speech on the group and its objective, said that the occasion was meant to officially launch ‘The National Interest’ magazine.

Tafida said that the magazine was meant to correct the erroneous impression that many Nigerians have about the Minister, describing him as “the most misunderstood politician.

“Mr. Chairman, our current effort is a volunteer initiative by like-minded individuals who share a belief in good governance and one Nigeria. It is also an effort to tell the world the truth about the most misunderstood politician in Nigeria today.

“This organisation, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good, is for public education and not for 2023 campaigns. Therefore, the magazine is out to let the world know who Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio really is, and what he stands for.

“I would like to use this opportunity to tell you about a man whose generosity has reached every nook and corner of Nigeria. Someone who is generous and kind to everyone. He likes to help people irrespective of where they come from or what religion or tribe they belong to. Above all, he doesn’t expect anything in return. This is the man that built mosques and churches all over Nigeria and sponsored many to the holy land.

“This is the man that sponsored many to further their education both within Nigeria and abroad. This is the man that does not differentiate between the high and low class in his relationship with people. I must admit here that there is no politician today that loves Nigerians like Senator Akpabio. I’m sure many of you here will testify to that, therefore he deserves our appreciation and supports any time.”

Tafida said that Nigeria needed Akpabio as he has the necessary capacity to redirect the focus of this nation to the promised land, as an experienced public servant who is versatile in managing men and resources.

“The National Interest magazine is therefore here to serve readers the true position of things and how they are, anywhere they are, within the political circle,” he added.

Also, Professor Abdullahi Hassan Goron Dutse of Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, in his lecture presentation titled: “Leadership, Governance and Nation Building in Nigeria,” highlighted the qualities of a good leader in nation-building.

Dutse said: “Leadership requires someone who is focused, humility, integrity, and capacity to manage conflicts.”

