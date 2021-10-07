Obi Donates Computers, Printers, Generator Set to School

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has donated laptop computers, printers and generator set to Maria Ines College (MIC), Obosi, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Obi, who was in the school to personally make the donations, narrated to the students how the education his parents invested in him helped to shape his future and position him for progress in life.

He told the students that he was just like every other normal child in his early years, but with good education, he has been able to succeed and make impacts in life.

He said: “I want to reiterate the importance of education to you all. I encourage you to always take your education seriously. You can easily attain great heights in life if you gained good education.”

Obi revealed while handing over the laptop computers, printers and generator set to the School Manager, Rev. Sister Evangeline Unaji, that investing in education and health give him joy and satisfaction.

He said the future success of the children was important to him and that he would contribute his quota to see them succeed.

Reacting, the Principal of MIC, Rev. Sister Unaji Benedett Ogbah and the Senior Prefect of MIC, Miss Uche Grace, thanked Obi for his love and support for education. They appreciated the educational items Obi gave to them and prayed God to bless and reward him.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

