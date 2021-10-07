News in Photographs: Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Proposal, Seeks Speedy Passage by N’Assembly

Says finance minister will provide further details

By Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale

President Muhammadu Buhari is about now presenting the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

He canvassed for an early passage of the budget proposal, the details of which he is reeling out in his budget speech.

He told the federal legislators that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, will make available further details about the 2022 budget to the legislative arm.

See Photos

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

