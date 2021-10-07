Insecurity: Uzodimma Flags off Operation ‘Golden Dawn’

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has flagged off the Armed Forces exercise that would help bring sanity to the state ahead of the yuletide tagged “Operation Golden Dawn” with a promise to support the leadership of the security agencies to succeed in the three months assignment.

The headquarters of the Operation is situated at Super Camp Orlu, Orlu Local government Area of the state.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony yesterday, Uzodimma commended the security agencies for their vision in creating the Centre to address the peculiar nature of the security situation in the South East zone and Imo State in particular.

“This is a special period and season in the lives of not only Christians all over the world but the people of South-east, who are predominantly Christians coming back for the celebration of Christmas, which usually starts from October to December.

“The exercise would go a long way in improving the security situation in the South-east region and also give our people sense of security and further encourage our brothers and sisters, who are resident abroad to come home, because the area is safe and secure,” he said.

He acknowledged that it was a great achievement on the side of the security agencies, hence “they should be commended, encouraged and supported.”

He also reiterated that Operation Golden Dawn as an exercise, would create an enabling environment for people to go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

To the officers and men of the armed forces, the governor thanked and assured them that the government would continue to stand by them, encourage and support them.

He acknowledged the sacrifices the armed forces had made and still making to secure Imo State and assured them that, “Government will show sufficient appreciation at the appropriate time.”

In his welcome address, the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General R.T. Utsaha, explained that, ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ was meant to “build on the gains so far recorded over the menace of IPOB and ESN by the security agencies” and that all “security agencies are involved in the exercise.”

He noted that the aim was to further secure lives and property of the people of the South East in general and Imo in particular and to reassure them that returning for the Christmas celebration of adequate security.

