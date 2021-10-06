WTD: NUT Seeks Implementation of Minimum Wage, Threatens Strike

•FG approves N75,000 for undergraduates

•UNESCO urges nations to prioritise teachers’ welfare

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has lamented the inability of some state governments to implement the National Minimum Wage Act for teachers since it was signed into law in 2018.

NUT National President, Dr. Nasir Idris stated this in Abuja, yesterday, during the 2021 teachers’ day celebration and presidential teachers and school excellence award.

The World Teachers’ Day (WTD) is held annually on October 5, to celebrate all teachers around the globe and to also commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

Speaking on the 2021 theme: “Teachers at the heart of education recovery,” the union said following the outbreak of the COVID-19, teachers needed to be adequately equipped, empowered and supported to be effective in carrying out the task of education recovery, and to meet the learning needs of all learners including the underprivileged, disadvantaged and other vulnerable children, especially the girl child.

Idris warned that members across states would be asked to withdraw their services if the issues are not addressed urgently.

“The NUT observes with dismay that some state governments are yet to implement the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act for teachers since it was signed into law in 2018.

“We herewith call on the erring state governments to implement the National Minimum Wage without further delay. May we remind them that every worker is worthy of his/her wage, especially now that our take home pay can hardly take us home,” he added.

Meanwhile, the union has also decried the incessant attacks on schools which had taken a dangerous trend from the north, the east and west.

“This trend has adversely impacted on teaching and learning in our various communities across the country. We therefore call on the federal, state as well as private individuals to join hands and restore peace, order and peaceful coexistence to ensure the safety of our schools and the school communities for the good of our country,” he said.

On the payment of primary school teachers’ salaries, Idris called on the National Assembly in the on-going 4th Alteration Act on the 1999 Constitution, to provide for the funding of Basic Education through First Line Charge.

“It will also be of immense benefit, if the extent of contribution of the various tiers of government in the funding of Basic Education is clearly defined in the Constitution accordingly,” he said.

The union further called on the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that the teachers of Unity Schools are allowed to organise themselves and participate in NUT activities as their trade union of choice.

Meanwhile, the federal government has approved the sum of N75,000 as a stipend per semester for students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities in Nigeria.

Similarly, Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students would get N50,000 as a stipend per semester as part of the deliberate effort of the government to attract the best brains into the teaching profession as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari last year.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu who revealed this in a speech read by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Sonny Echono said his ministry would collaborate with the states’ government to ensure automatic employment for the students on graduation.

“Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.

“Federal government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”

Also speaking, president Muhammadu Buhari assured teachers that the implementation of most of the targets in the repositioning of teachers will be achieved by January 2022.

The president who was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said teachers’ welfare remains paramount in the scheme of things and negotiations are ongoing to ensure that their salary is prioritised.

He implored NUT and Nigerians to reflect on the past and reciprocate the landmark gesture by explicitly committing to the provision of excellent service delivery.

In his address, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, represented by Echono charged teachers to continue to support government to shape the future of the education sector and the country at large.

“I also commend you all for your resilience and collaboration to ensure the stabilisation of the school calendar, be assured that accelerated implementation of the aforementioned resolutions is on course. Wishing you all a happy 2021 World Teachers Day Celebration,” he added.

Also, in a joint message from the Director-General of UNESCO, Ms. Audrey Azoulay; Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr. Guy Ryder; Executive Director of UNICEF, Ms. Henrietta H. Fore and General Secretary of Education International, Mr. David Edwards, they called on countries to invest and prioritise teachers in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher.

They said teachers were at the heart of global education recovery efforts and were key in accelerating progress towards inclusive, equitable and quality education for every learner, in every circumstance.

“Today we celebrate the exceptional dedication and courage of all teachers, as well as their capacity to adapt and innovate under very challenging and uncertain conditions.

“Now is the time to recognise the exceptional role teachers play and to empower them with the training, professional development, support and working conditions they need

to deploy their talent. This is a time of challenge but also an opportunity for rapid transformation to address the unfulfilled needs which have been multiplied by the pandemic,” they added.

The agencies stated that Sub-Saharan Africa alone required 15 million more teachers to reach the education goals by 2030. Surmounting these challenges required bold commitment, investment and innovation on a scale like never before, they stated.

“A successful education recovery calls for investment in more teachers and in training and professional development opportunities, so that educators may enrich their practice and gain the skills to integrate and use educational technologies effectively to support learning and adapt to a diversity of learners’ needs,” they added.

In a related development, the Niger State chapter of the NUT yesterday accused the state government of entering into, “deceitful agreements” with it.

This, it stated led to the call off of the recent strike embarked upon by its members to press home their demand for improved conditions of service.

The union also alleged that the government was aware that it would not honour its part of the agreements, but hoodwinked the union leaders into going into the bargain.

The Principal Assistant Secretary of the NUT Niger, Labaran Garba, who stated this while moving the votes of thanks at the end of activities marking this year’s WTD in Minna, also accused the government and its officials of being, “heartless and insensitive,” to the plights of its workers especially teachers.

“We are gradually being pushed to the wall, we will revolt soon, very soon we shall clear all hurdles to reach where we want to be, we will revolt soon,” Garba said.

Not sparing some of its members that have become politicians and political appointees who represented their principals at the ceremony, Garba described them as, “heartless leaders,” who have refused to rescue teachers from poverty adding that they have taken delight in globe-trotting at the expense of teachers and workers in the state.

The Union boss described as inhuman the present situation in the state where local government staff were being paid their salaries in percentages saying despite the cry of no money some government officials still have money to travel around the world.

Earlier the State Chairman of the NUT, Mr. Akayago Adamu Mohammed appealed to the state government to declare October 5, every year as a public holiday for primary and post primary schools in the state and, “release circulars to this effect to schools in good time” which he said will go a long way, “to buttress the love interest and concern this administration has for teachers and educational system in the state.”

