EFCC Chair Keeps Mum over Arrest of Kano’s First Lady

•Mrs Ganduje granted bail

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, declined queries from journalists with regards to the arrest of Mrs. Hafsat Ganduje, wife of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Confronted over the issue by newsmen at an event organised by EFCC, Tuesday, Bawa said he was focused on the event of the day.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Ewujaren, also declined comment.

THISDAY, however, gathered that Mrs. Ganduje regained her freedom after she was grilled for over five hours by the anti-graft agency over an alleged involvement in a land scandal.

The governor’s wife had allegedly ignored EFCC’s invitation following the petition filed against her by her first son, Abdulzeez Ganduje.

It was gathered that the governor’s wife, who was drilled over alleged illegal hijack of landed property worth billions of naira, was later granted an administrative bail.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje accompanied his wife to the EFCC headquarters, and his wife returned to Kano Tuesday morning.

The son, Abdulzeez, had dragged his mother to the EFCC over a property, which he claimed the mother used her access to power to enrich herself.

