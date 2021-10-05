Man Jailed 12 Years for Raping 17-year-old Girl

An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Monday sentenced one Kabiru Oriyomi, 43, to 12 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl

The convict, a resident of Mai-Angwa, Zone 7, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, was prosecuted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the matter had been on since May 15, 2018 following series of adjournment.

The victim, the court was told, resides with the convict’s family.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Yusuf Halilu, held that he had listened to the argument of the defence and prosecuting counsel, but the court must exercise its discretion in the matter.

Halilu said the discretion must be done judiciously.

