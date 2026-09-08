Chappal Energies: A Case for Caution Amid ‘Air of Optimism’

* IIHL’s position on the proposed rights issue and Chappal’s long-term capital requirements

Chisaa Okoye

The recent commentary on Chappal Energies has presented the proposed $100 million rights issue as a potential capital lifeline for the company and has spoken of an “air of optimism” surrounding its prospects.

Intermediate Investment Holdings Limited (IIHL), Chappal’s largest shareholder, shares the conviction that Chappal has significant underlying potential. However, the facts surrounding the proposed financing give rise to an equally understandable air of scepticism.

That scepticism is not opposition to recapitalisation. IIHL recognises that Chappal requires additional capital. Rather, it reflects legitimate questions about funding certainty, transaction economics, compliance, governance and whether the proposal adequately finances the company’s longer-term development strategy.

Funding Certainty Remains Fundamental

Any assessment of the proposed rights issue should begin with the most basic question: is the proposed capital demonstrably available?

IIHL’s concerns arise partly from the history of R28’s original investment in Chappal. R28 entered into arrangements to acquire a 27.5% equity interest together with additional preference shares but was unable to fund its commitment as originally contemplated. A 60-day bridge financing was subsequently arranged through Trafigura. IIHL understands that approximately two years later, that bridge has still not been fully repaid.

Chappal also subsequently entered into arrangements involving Fidelity Bank in connection with R28’s funding obligations. Against that background, IIHL considers it reasonable that any further material funding commitment from R28 should be supported by clear and independently verifiable evidence of funds.

IIHL’s concern is that the current process has involved missed funding deadlines and that shareholders have not been provided with evidence of the full $100 million being placed in escrow and independently available for verification. For a company facing material capital requirements, the distinction between a funding proposal and committed, deployable capital is critical.

The Headline Amount Does Not Tell the Full Economic Story

The economics of the transaction also require careful consideration. Under the proposed structure, R28 is seeking approximately $15 million in expenses associated with the transaction. IIHL’s position is that the nature, calculation and justification for these expenses have not been adequately explained to shareholders.

In addition, the proposal is connected with Chappal assuming approximately $100 million of R28-related liability to Fidelity Bank. IIHL’s assessment is that this liability exceeds the current value of R28’s preference shares by almost 30%.

When these elements are considered alongside the proposed new equity, the relevant question is not simply how much capital is being raised, but what net economic value the overall transaction creates for Chappal and its shareholders. On IIHL’s analysis, the net present value of the transaction could be zero or negative. That assessment deserves substantive engagement before a transaction capable of materially altering the company’s ownership and control is completed.

The Financing Must Address Chappal’s Future, Not Only its Immediate Needs

Chappal’s value proposition extends beyond its current production and near-term liquidity requirements. Its investment case includes a future drilling programme and, importantly, the development and monetisation of its gas resources. The gas opportunity formed an important part of the original investment thesis. Developing it will require significant additional capital, disciplined execution and a financing structure capable of supporting a multi-year development programme.

IIHL does not believe the proposed rights issue, in its present form, adequately addresses those requirements. It may provide near-term liquidity if fully funded, but it does not provide sufficient visibility on the financing of the future drilling programme or the development of Chappal’s gas business. A sustainable recapitalisation should therefore be judged not only by whether it addresses today’s funding requirements, but also by whether it places Chappal in a position to finance and execute the next phase of its growth.

KYC, AML and Governance Concerns Require Proper Resolution

IIHL also has unresolved KYC and anti-money-laundering (AML) concerns in relation to aspects of the proposed transaction, including questions surrounding the approximately $15 million expense payment and the transparency of its purpose and application. These matters should not be interpreted as an attempt to frustrate the provision of capital. They are part of the ordinary responsibilities that sophisticated shareholders, directors, financial institutions and regulators would be expected to consider in a transaction of this scale.

Chappal is a Mauritius-incorporated international energy business operating with banks, regulators, governments and major commercial counterparties. The source and movement of material funds, beneficial ownership, the role of intermediaries and the commercial basis for significant transaction payments should therefore be capable of appropriate scrutiny. IIHL understands that matters relating to the proposed investment and the board’s handling of it have also been brought before the Mauritius Financial Services Commission. IIHL is not presently represented on the Chappal Board.

In IIHL’s view, the urgency of a financing requirement should not reduce the standards of transparency, governance or compliance expected of the company.

The Issue is Broader Than Dilution

It is tempting to characterise the disagreement over the rights issue principally as a dispute about dilution. That does not accurately reflect IIHL’s position. IIHL accepts that additional equity may be required and that shareholders who do not participate in a properly structured capital raise may be diluted. Its concern is instead whether the proposed transaction represents an appropriate and value-accretive recapitalisation for Chappal as a whole. Those considerations are particularly important where the financing may result in a material change in control.

IIHL commenced LCIA arbitration proceedings following the decision to exclude it from voting on the transaction. An initial application seeking to prevent the rights issue from proceeding was not granted, but the substantive proceedings remain ongoing. The refusal of interim relief should not be confused with a final determination of the underlying issues.

Competence, Capability and Character

IIHL evaluates material investments and counterparties by reference to three principles: competence, capability and character. Competence concerns the ability to execute. Capability concerns the financial resources required to deliver commitments. Character concerns the standards of conduct and governance demonstrated when commercial interests diverge.

Applied to the proposed rights issue, these principles lead IIHL to seek clear evidence of funding, transparent transaction economics, satisfactory answers to KYC and AML questions, and a credible plan for Chappal’s longer-term capital requirements. These are not exceptional demands. They are the standards that should ordinarily accompany a transaction of this significance.

A Sustainable Recapitalisation

There is substantial common ground in this debate: Chappal requires capital, and its underlying assets have the potential to create considerable long-term value. The disagreement concerns how that capital should be provided and on what terms. IIHL believes the appropriate solution should address immediate liquidity requirements while preserving value for shareholders, satisfying appropriate compliance standards and providing a credible pathway to fund the company’s drilling programme and gas development strategy.

Against the ‘air of optimism’ surrounding the proposed rights issue, an air of scepticism is therefore neither surprising nor unreasonable. Optimism about Chappal’s assets should not be confused with unquestioning acceptance of a particular financing proposal. The interests of Chappal and all of its stakeholders are best served by a recapitalisation that is demonstrably funded, economically sound, transparent and sufficient to support the company’s long-term strategy.

That, rather than the headline size of any single financing proposal, should ultimately be the measure of a genuine capital lifeline.

• Okoye, a business analyst, writes from Lagos State, Nigeria