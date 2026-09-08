COAS: Army Deploys AI, Simulation Technology Against Terrorists 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has said the Nigerian Army is strengthening the use of simulation technology, artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve battlefield decision-making and operational readiness.

Shaibu disclosed this on Tuesday at the opening of a Simulation Training Seminar at the Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria (LFSCN), Giri, Abuja.

He was represented by the Coordinator, Nigerian Military Training Support Assistance Team, Maj.-Gen. Umar Yusuf.

Shaibu said simulation technology would enable commanders to rehearse operational plans, anticipate adversary actions and identify capability gaps before their consequences were encountered in actual operations.

He said the technology had become a critical command instrument for analysing threats, testing plans and matching the Army’s strengths against identified adversary vulnerabilities.

“Simulation is far more than a training aid but rather a critical command instrument for supporting data analysis, strengthening predictive capabilities and enabling commanders to match our strengths against identified adversary vulnerabilities,” he said.

The COAS said the centre must serve as a hub for wargaming current and future operational plans, testing doctrine and refining contingencies.

He said the centre should continuously draw lessons from theatres of operation to identify deficiencies in operational plans and bridge gaps before they manifested during execution.

According to him, simulation-based training would enhance combat readiness while reducing the financial and logistical costs associated with live exercises, ammunition expenditure and equipment fatigue.

Shaibu said the seminar with theme, ‘Harnessing Simulation Technologies to Strengthen Nigerian Army’s Roles across Joint, Multi-Agency and Combined Operational Environments,’ was timely.

He said the theme aligned with the Operational Readiness pillar of his command philosophy of transforming the Army into a professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force.

The COAS said the seminar’s combination of technical presentations, operational case studies and practical simulation applications would strengthen participants’ capacity to evaluate plans and anticipate adversary behaviour.

He urged participants to translate lessons from the seminar into improved wargaming, operational planning, command decisions and mission outcomes.

Earlier, the Director-General of LFSCN, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Wabili, said emerging technologies were increasingly being employed by both security forces and terrorists.

Wabili said technologies such as robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence and simulation software were readily accessible because of their dual-use applications.

He said the situation required the Army to continuously refine its strategies and integrate emerging technologies to maintain an advantage over adversaries.

“The Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria is therefore in a unique position to employ advanced simulation software for continuous validation of operation plans and contingency plans,” he said.

Wabili said the seminar would draw on the operational experiences and expertise of resource persons to examine simulation technology from different perspectives.

The seminar, which ends on Thursday, is expected to produce practical methodologies and recommendations for strengthening simulation-based training and operational planning in the Nigerian Army.

The COAS also inaugurated the Shooting Simulation Range at the centre. (NAN)