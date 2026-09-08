In Uba Sani, Gani Fawehinmi Lives On, Says Daughter

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Daughter of late pro-democracy and human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Basirat Fawehinmi Biobaku, has commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for what she described as “his commitment to improving the lives of the people.”

Biobaku said Sani had remained faithful to the values and counsel of her late father, particularly his admonition that public office holders must never lose sight of the masses.

She spoke at the weekend in Kaduna during the presentation of her book titled: “Gani Fawehinmi and Uba Sani: A Tale of Mentor and Mentee.”

She said her father had, more than three decades ago, advised Sani to remain committed to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians whenever he had the opportunity to serve.

“Uba, if you ever have the opportunity to serve our country, Nigeria, in any capacity, make sure you never ever forget the masses of our people,

Biobaku recalled her father telling Sani.

According to her, the governor was particularly close to her father and lived with the family for four years at their Lagos residence.

“Together, they lived very peacefully. Comrade Uba Sani lived in our house for four good years. Every morning, he had breakfast with Gani. They went to the office together,” she recalled.

Biobaku said her assessment of Sani’s administration was informed by what she had personally seen during her visit to Kaduna State, noting that the governor had made significant interventions in the education sector through the construction of schools and classrooms, while also reducing the number of out of school children by providing free education from primary to secondary school levels.

She also commended the governor for expanding access to healthcare across the state, noting that Primary Healthcare Centres had been established in all 255 wards of Kaduna State.

She further praised the administration for its infrastructural development and rural transformation initiatives, which, according to her, had improved transportation, facilitated the movement of agricultural produce to markets, reduced travel time, and stimulated economic activities.

She added that the governor’s efforts to promote peace and unity between the northern and southern parts of Kaduna State have also created an environment conducive to development.

“Without peace, no development can take place,” she said.

Biobaku said Sani’s choice of a Christian from Southern Kaduna as his running mate in the 2027 elections is a demonstration of his commitment to inclusiveness and unity.

“I’m not a politician, but I must speak on this: his choice of Deputy Governor, a Christian from Southern Kaduna. Governor Comrade Uba Sani, if Gani Fawehinmi were alive today, he would have been very proud of you,” she said.

She added that her 77 years old mother, Mrs. Ganiat Fawehinmi, who used to cook for Sani when he lived with the family, remained proud of him.