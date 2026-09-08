Ajulo AG Hails Ondo-Born Entrepreneur Over AMAN Tequila Deal in East Africa

Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, has commended the entrepreneurial feat of an Ilaje-born businessman, Mr. Akintoye Enikanoselu, following the unveiling of AMAN Tequila in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ajulo, who attended the unveiling ceremony in Nairobi, described Enikanoselu’s achievement as a “huge accomplishment”, praising his vision, courage and business acumen in securing, through his company, Imperial Barrel Limited, exclusive distribution rights for the premium AMAN Tequila and Mezcal AMAN brands across East Africa.

Under the agreement, Imperial Barrel Limited is the exclusive distributor of the brands across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti.

The unveiling, which brought together captains of industry, members of the Nigerian business community in Nairobi, as well as notable influencers and streamers, provided a platform for the Nigerian-owned business to showcase its growing international footprint and connect with key players in the East African market.

Ajulo said the development demonstrated the capacity of Ondo-born entrepreneurs to build businesses that can operate successfully beyond Nigeria, penetrate international markets and compete at the global level.

He particularly urged Enikanoselu to leverage his growing business success to create opportunities at home by exploring the establishment of a commercial presence in Ondo State.

“This is a huge accomplishment and a clear demonstration of the vision, courage and business acumen of Akintoye Enikanoselu. It is also a source of pride for Ondo State. I encourage you to bring some of this success home by exploring opportunities to establish businesses and create jobs in Ondo State. Our State has enormous potential, and we need successful Ondo entrepreneurs to invest in and contribute to its economic growth.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s economic vision has created an enabling environment for private-sector investment, entrepreneurship and strategic partnerships to thrive. I believe that, with this environment in place, successful Ondo entrepreneurs like you should consider Ondo State as a place to extend the opportunities and successes you are building beyond Nigeria.” He said.

Ajulo said the story of Enikanoselu should therefore serve not only as a source of pride but also as an invitation to other successful Ondo indigenes at home and in the diaspora to consider investing in the State.

The Attorney-General further described the AMAN deal as an example of how Nigerian entrepreneurs can build bridges between markets, create international business networks and project the capacity of Nigerians to the global business community.

He congratulated Enikanoselu and Imperial Barrel Limited on the milestone, expressing optimism that the company’s growing presence in East Africa would open further opportunities for expansion and create new platforms for Ondo-born entrepreneurs to participate in international commerce.