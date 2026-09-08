NBTS President Tasks Govts to Tackle Insecurity with Seriousness

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The President of the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary (NBTS), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Rev. (Prof.) S. Ola Ayankeye, yesterday urged the government at all levels in the country to tackle insecurity with all the seriousness it deserves for Nigerians to sleep with their two eyes closed.

The cleric, while addressing a press conference on the preparation for the 2026 Ministers’ Conference of the NBTS, called on political leaders to demonstrate commitment in addressing kidnapping, fuel subsidy, inflation, and elections, stating that they owe it as a duty to make life meaningful for the people.

He said God placed high value on human life such that it must be protected at all times, maintaining that the governments must endeavour to do everything possible to ensure that Nigerians are safe wherever they find themselves.

“The value God placed on human life is high that it should not be toyed with. To ensure that the sacredness of life and the associated benefits like good economy, safety of life, and property are held in high esteem, the government needs to put in place measures that will restore peace and tranquility in no distant time,” he said.

Ayankeye stated further that the federal government must work hard to show more the value of fuel subsidy removal, noting that Nigerians are not interested in subsidy removal or not rather on enjoying the benefit of good governance by those they elected.

He said: “As general elections are close by, the politicians and all related stakeholders should endeavour to allow room for free and fair electioneering process. The fear of God should characterise the process. I also encourage the citizens of Nigeria to be active in the process of electing our leaders.”

According to him, the 2026 Conference with the theme: ‘The Gospel Minister and the Ministerial Competence’, will hold from September 14, through September 17, 2026, stating that there are various activities designed to develop the theme among which are bible teaching, African praise, hymn singing, instrumentals, messages, group discussions, intercessory prayers, witnessing, and football match.

The clergyman disclosed that the theme is very important in the current economic and security situation in Nigeria, where some gospel ministers are found to be deficient at their ministerial duty post, noting that it shall be examined from various perspectives with the hope of enhancing the performance of the gospel ministers.

The cleric added that personnel to anchor various aspects of the programme during the conference include the new President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and Visitor to the Seminary, Rev. (Dr.) David Olusola Idowu; Rev. Segun Babalola; Rev. Ikechukwu Michael Onyegbu; and Rev. (Prof.) Ayankeye as the chief host.

“We look forward to the active participation of all categories of gospel ministers-church pastors, specialized ministers (music, education, children, youth), evangelists, missionaries,” he said.