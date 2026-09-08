PDP Assures Ogun Voters of better Welfare

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ogun State has assured the people of the state of better welfare if they vote for party’s candidates in the 2027

The PPD Deputy Governorship Candidate for the state Hajia (Dr.) ’Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, gave the assurance urging the people to vote massively for all PDP candidates from the National Assembly to the State House of Assembly, declaring that the party is confident of victory in the elections.

Kolapo spoke while addressing over 1,000 PDP members at the party’s Ijemo Zone meeting in Ward 5, Abeokuta South Local Government. The meeting was attended by prominent party leaders and stakeholders across the constituency.

She noted that PDP opponents are apprehensive of their impending defeat as it was a clear to everyone that Ogun State politics had gone beyond the kind of personal interests that had kept the masses in pain for long.

The deputy governorship candidate, who is the Iya Sunnah of Egbaland and Ameerah of Ogun State, however, reassured those in the opposition that they would not be abandoned or left to suffer after the PDP’s victory.

“We want to assure our brothers and sisters in the opposition, who know the truth but are running helter-skelter to protect their ‘soup pots’ that they will still be able to eat after we must have thrashed them at the polls.

“We will not allow politics to break the bond between the true sons and daughters of Ogun State. We know that when the chips are down, the strangers that they are selling now because of their pockets will abandon them, but we will never do so. So, they’ll come round,” she said.

Kolapo added that her acceptance across Ẹgbaland and Ogun State predates her involvement in politics, stressing that the welfare of her people has always been her priority.

Also speaking, the Deputy State Chairman of the PDP in Ogun State, Hon. Biodun Ogunremi, urged supporters to intensify the ongoing door-to-door awareness to mark up the margin of PDP victory in the 2027 elections.

“The masses are tired of pain and they are with us. In the Central, we have the Deputy Governor and Senator Iyabo Obasanjo. That is what is giving them headache. Many stakeholders know that the wellbeing of Ogun indigenes is the priority of the PDP. That is why they are with us,” Ogunremi stated.

The Director-General of the PDP Campaign Council in Ogun State, High Chief Mustapha Owolabi, described the 2027 election as a “done deal,” saying the people of Ogun Central and the state at large know the truth and will not settle for less.

The meeting, which witnessed a strong display of solidarity from Ijemo people, further demonstrated the PDP’s grassroots mobilisation and acceptance in Ogun State, ahead of the 2027 polls.