NIJ Alumni Association Pledges to Develop Institution

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism Alumni Association (NIJAA) yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the management of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), with a commitment to strengthen collaboration with the Board and Management towards advancing the development and growth of the institution.

The delegation was led by the newly elected President of NIJAA, Mr. Olumuyiwa Akintunde, who used the occasion to formally introduce the new executive committee of the Association to the management and Council of the institution.

Speaking during the visit, Akintunde emphasised the association’s readiness to work closely with the board and management of NIJ to identify areas of mutual interest and contribute meaningfully to the continued development of the institution.

He noted that alumni have a significant role to play in the growth and sustainability of their alma mater, adding that NIJAA is committed to deploying the experience, expertise, networks and goodwill of its members in support of the Institute.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the new NIJAA leadership to share its vision and priorities with the institution’s leadership, while exploring possible areas of collaboration that would contribute to the advancement of NIJ and enhance its position as a leading institution for journalism and media education.

The management welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the association’s initiative and willingness to contribute to the progress of the institution. The management further acknowledged the important role of alumni in supporting institutional development and fostering a strong relationship between the Institute and its former students.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing their commitment to building a stronger and more productive relationship for the benefit of the institution, its students, alumni and the wider media industry.

The courtesy visit marks an important step in the renewed engagement between the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and its alumni community, with expectations of greater cooperation and impactful initiatives in the years ahead.