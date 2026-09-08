Chain Reactions Wins Award for Nigeria’s Economic Reforms Campaign

Chain Reactions Africa, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations consulting giants, has earned another major global distinction, with its “From Promises To Proofs” campaign for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria selected amongst the 40 Best PR Campaigns in the world at the 2026 Global SABRE Awards.

The recognition is particularly significant on two fronts. Chain Reactions Africa is the only Nigerian PR consultancy on the global list and stands out as an independent African consultancy amongst a roster largely populated by the world’s major multinational PR networks.

In doing so, the Lagos-headquartered consultancy will fly the Nigerian flag on one of the global industry’s most prestigious stages.

The 40 campaigns were selected from more than 5,500 entries from over 60 countries across the SABRE Awards’ regional competitions, placing the recognition in a highly exclusive category of fewer than one per cent of entries.

Founded by communications industry pioneer, Paul Holmes, PRovoke Media describes the Global SABRE honourees as the “elite of the elite” of global communications work.

For Chain Reactions Africa, the achievement is particularly significant as From Promises To Proofs moves from continental recognition to the global stage, following its win in the Public Sector/Government category at the 2026 Africa SABRE Awards and its selection as a finalist for the Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show.

The Global SABRE Awards will be presented in Chicago on October 26, when the 40 campaigns will be ranked in a countdown to the world’s number one PR campaign. The teams will also have the opportunity to showcase their work at the 15th Global Public Relations Summit on October 27.

From Promises To Proofs was built around a fundamental communications challenge, moving public discourse from government promises to visible, tangible and verifiable evidence of delivery.

Commenting, Founder and Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Africa, Israel Opayemi, said the recognition carrie significance beyond another industry accolade.

“This is particularly special because it takes the work beyond winning in Africa and places it amongst the best communications campaigns in the world. It is a powerful affirmation that Nigerian creativity, strategic thinking and execution can compete at the highest level of our profession,” he said.

Opayemi added: “From Promises To Proofs was designed in partnership with the Presidential Media and Communications team to bring clarity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms agenda and show proofs that they are working.”

Opayemi specially praised all members of the Presidential Media and Communications team, Minister for Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who worked collaboratively with the Chain Reactions Africa team to deliver the campaign.

“This is a proud moment for Nigeria, for the Nigerian government and indeed everyone who worked on this campaign with us,” Opayemi said.

The Global SABRE recognition comes shortly after Chain Reactions Africa was ranked third overall among Africa’s PR consultancies and named winner of the Large Consultancy category in Earned First’s inaugural Africa Consultancy Performance Index.

With From Promises To Proofs now among the world’s 40 best PR campaigns, Chain Reactions Africa has added another significant milestone to its growing international reputation.

For a Public Relations campaign created in Nigeria to compete to the global “elite of the elite” class of global campaigns is itself a bold statement about the possibilities the Nigerian Spirit enables.