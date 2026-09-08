Thugs Blocked Me from Yelwata Massacre Site In Benue, Peter Obi Alleges

* NDC candidate says I came to mourn, not campaign

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, was on Tuesday allegedly prevented from entering Yelwata community in Benue State, where more than 270 people were reportedly killed in a recent massacre.

Obi’s media office, in a statement issued Tuesday, alleged that armed thugs blocked the former Anambra State governor’s movement into the community and ordered him to “go back”.

The statement claimed that the group was allegedly led by an aide to the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and was armed with dangerous weapons.

Obi, who arrived in Benue at about 9 a.m. with the intention of visiting victims and families affected by the killings, expressed concern that a visit he said was purely humanitarian could be obstructed for political reasons.

The NDC candidate, in a statement posted on his X handle and reproduced by his media office, said he had travelled to Yelwata “not for politics but to mourn with our people, to listen to families who have lost loved ones, and to offer our solidarity during a moment of unimaginable pain”.

He said: “I arrived in Benue this morning at about 9 a.m. with the intention of visiting the victims and families affected by the horrific killings in Yelwata, where over 270 people were reportedly massacred.

“Unfortunately, we were stopped from proceeding to the community by thugs chanting, ‘Peter Obi, go back’.”

Obi said he found the development particularly disturbing because his planned visit was intended to demonstrate solidarity with the victims and their families and to hear directly from them about measures that could prevent a recurrence of such killings.

“It is most worrisome that a visit meant solely to show solidarity, support, and compassion, and to hear from the victims and their families about how we can prevent such tragedies in future, could be obstructed in this manner,” he said.

The NDC presidential candidate called for restraint and national unity, warning against actions capable of aggravating political and social divisions at a time when Nigerians should be united in mourning the victims of violence.

“At a time when our nation should be united in grief and committed to preventing further loss of life, we must avoid actions that deepen divisions,” Obi said.

He stressed that the people of Benue and other Nigerians had a fundamental right to live without fear, particularly in their communities and farmlands.

“Benue and the Nigerian people deserve to sleep peacefully, travel safely, and farm their lands without fear,” he said.

According to him, the overriding responsibility of government must remain the protection of human life, irrespective of political affiliation or consideration.

“Above all, they deserve to live in a country where the government prioritises the protection of human life above every political consideration,” Obi said.

Although he could not reach Yelwata, Obi said his inability to visit the community would not diminish his concern for the victims and their families.

“Although we could not reach the community today, our hearts and prayers remain with the victims, their families, and the entire Yelwata community,” he said.

The NDC candidate further pledged to continue advocating a Nigeria in which the government would discharge what he described as its fundamental responsibility of protecting citizens.

He said: “We will persist until we restore the fundamental responsibility of government: the protection of every Nigerian’s life.

“Until then, we cannot truly say that we have built the Nigeria we deserve.”

Obi’s media office, in the statement signed by Idris Zekeri Jnr, described the incident as an obstruction of the candidate’s humanitarian mission and reiterated his commitment to the victims of the Yelwata killings.

The development comes amid continuing concerns over insecurity and attacks on communities in Benue, with victims and displaced residents repeatedly calling for stronger protection from security agencies and the government.