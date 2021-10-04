Chevron’s GMoU: Aggrieved IRDC Members Protest Missing N300m from Host Communities Account

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Aggrieved members of Itsekiri Regional Development Committee (IRDC) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct investigation into alleged fraudulent withdrawal of N300million from the account domiciled at Keystone Bank by some executives of the Committee.

They also called on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to look into the fraudulent activities of some members of the Committee with the aim of bringing them to justice.

Counsel to the aggrieved members, Robinson Ariyo, at a press conference in Warri weekend said the call became necessary following the refusal of the Nigerian Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate a petition submitted in respect of the matter since 2020 under frivolous excuses.

He explained that IRDC was a creation of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) established as a framework under it’s Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) for the development of it’s host communities in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West local government areas of Delta State.

Mr. Ariyo disclosed that Chevron paid about N2.1 billion into Keystone Bank, one of the several accounts operated by IRDC, until a dispute occured and a court ruling freezed the account pending determination of the case.

He however alleged that some of the defendants in the case fraudulently obtained ruling in another case instituted by them claiming settlement of the other cases amongst the parties involved.

The Counsel, said with ruling, the defendants in other suits, instituted by the aggrieved parties, including Itsekiri woman leader, Chief (Mrs) Rita Lori Ogbebor, fraudulently withdrew N300 million naira from the account, which became a subject of petitions to the Nigerian Police and EFCC.

He disclosed that both security agencies, saddled with the responsibility of investigating criminal cases, have refused to commence investigations since the petitions were submitted in November 2020.

“We are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to direct investigations into the fraudulent withdrawal of the said money by these people we considered very powerful with vast connections.

“We are suspecting that the judiciary, the police and EFCC have compromised and hence we want the intervention of the President and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice in this case, “he pleaded.

Ariyo said his clients have lost confidence in the way and manner the security agencies were handling the matter noting that the people of the host communities, whom the money was meant for the development of their areas are suffering.

