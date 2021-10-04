Bandits Kill Two in Fresh Kaduna Attack

Troops of Operation Safe Haven say some unidentified persons have attacked Ungwan Taila village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State in which two residents died.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued yesterday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that the troops arrived in the village to find that the assailants had killed two residents

“Receiving the report, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life from such attacks in the area. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family. In the meantime, the troops will continue search-and-rescue operations in the area.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has said the military has recovered two more corpses from the scenes of last Sunday and Monday attacks in Southern Kaduna communities where over 40 persons had been confirmed dead.

Suspected bandits had, last week Sunday and Monday, attacked Madamai and Kacecere communities in Kauru and Zango-Kataf Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, where 34 persons were killed and another set of eight killed later in reprisal attack. The government had confirmed that three additional corpses were also recovered by the military during the past week.

Aruwan, said that the military had discovered two more corpses in the Kacecere village attack in Zangon Kataf LGA.

The commissioner said, “This discovery was reported by troops of Operation Safe Haven as they continued with search-and-rescue operations in the area, following the attack of 27th September, 2021. The bodies were identified as Idris Mairiga and Yunusa Dangana, both residents of the village. Kacecere village was attacked in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, and Madamai, Kaura LGA, as reported to the government by the security agencies. The latest discovery of two corpses brings the death toll from the Kacecere attack to 12, while that of Madamai stands at 38. Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in both locations, straddling the two local government areas.”

The commissioner said governor Nasir el-Rufai was pained over the incident and sent condolences to the families of the deceased as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

The governor also commended the security agencies for sustaining operations in the area, according to the commissioner.

