We Must Pray to Save Nigeria, Says Ikpeazu

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

With the mounting existential problems confronting the nation, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday called on Nigerians to rise in one accord and pray for divine intervention to save the country from total collapse.

He made the call while speaking at the Abia Day of Fasting and Prayer held in Umuahia to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, noting that at a time like this when the nation was gasping for breath under the weight of numerous problems, prayer remained the answer.

The Abia Day of Fasting and Prayer with the theme:’Oh Lord Heal Our Land’ was organised by the state government in reflection of the sombre mood in the nation where blood has continued to flow on a daily basis.

Governor Ikpeazu noted that “there is cause to worry as the country has found itself in a near hopeless situation, especially as it affects security of lives and property,” adding that, but for God, Nigerians would have lost all hope.

He thanked God for the grace upon Abia for witnessing relative peace and security as well as appreciable progress despite the prevailing difficulties in the country.

Ikpeazu used the occasion to call for prayers for the 10 Abia youths who are set to depart the state for India to further their education under the Abia scholarship programme.

In his opening remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chris Ezem said that this year’s independence anniversary had become a special day dedicated to praying and fasting in Abia State for the Lord to heal the land.

He lamented that Nigeria has remained under the vicious grip of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, among other social vices have become the order of the day, hence the need to call on God to intervene in the affairs of the state and the nation in general.

The President, Eastern Nigerian Union Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pastor Bassey Udoh, who preached the sermon at the service, noted that nothing iwas impossible before God hence He would heal the land if Nigerians would sincerely seek His face.

The state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo, in his remarks lauded Ikpeazu for organising the day of prayer and fasting and requested that it become a regular program.

Intercessory prayers were made for Abia State and the nation in general as participants that included dignitaries poured out their hearts to God in supplications.

