Freeme Music Partners Revelator

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Music streaming services have impacted the music industry in a huge way, from a financial and legal perspective. With more music finding its way to listeners than ever before, it has become increasingly important to find solutions to the issue of streaming’s basic economics and systems of royalty distribution, especially within the African music market. As such, Freeme Music, the premium label services arm of Freeme Digital, a distribution company founded in 2013 by Michael Ugwu and headquartered in Lagos with offices in London is proud to announce its partnership with Revelator.

This exciting partnership provides an easier way to process and pay out streaming royalties to musicians and music rights holders. Launched in 2021, Freeme Music is Nigeria’s largest distributor of audio visual digital content having worked with major Afrobeats artistes such as Davido, P-square (Mr P, Rudeboy), Patoranking, D’Banj, Burna Boy, Wande Coal, 2face, Olamide, Zlatan and more as well as major platforms such as; Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay Music, VEVO and more.

In partnering with Revelator, which is a cloud-based data management platform that addresses the challenges of processing, reporting, and analyzing large volumes of data while also solving the problems of transparency in royalty distributions to copyright owners and creators, Freeme Music aims to provide the protocols, platforms and management systems that will help and support new and established African artists as well as give more access into how things work in the industry, particularly with streaming to music creators and artistes.

Freeme Music’s integrated management dashboard with Revelator is called KORA; designed specifically for the African market with a mobile-first operating system. It enables track upload from mobile and has integrated with local mobile payment partners due to that being the predominant payment method for the continent. The Artiste Wallet on the dashboard also enables users to store digital assets, create agreements, and send and receive transactions directly from their mobile phone. It allows creators to securely register their work, protect their intellectual property, and manage their digital identity.

With this Partnership/collaboration, Freeme Music’s clients will be able to have easy delivery of content to streaming services, real-time analytics, marketing data, and traceable income, all by means of subscription to any of the Music Distribution Prices on Freeme Music’s website. Freeme currently distributes for over 5,000 artistes across the African continent and have successfully delivered three award winning projects namely; ROOTS by The Cavemen., Yabasi by Basketmouth and Bars & Lamba by Magnito.

