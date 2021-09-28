Zenith Bank Applauds AfroBasket Champions D’Tigress

Sponsor of the Nigeria’s women basketball league, Zenith Bank, has applauded the AfroBasket champion, D’Tigress of Nigeria after their historic victory in Cameroon as they become the second country after Senegal to win three consecutive titles.

Nigeria defeated Mali 70-59 in the final played on Sunday to make it three titles in a row after the earlier feats of 2017 and 2019 editions.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, congratulated the team for making Nigeria proud.

“I am happy they have been able to create another record in the history of basketball on the continent,” he said.

“We are happy that our investment in the women’s league is bringing out good fruits. Zenith Bank will continue to invest in sports as we have been doing with the women league in the past 15 years.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ahmadu Musa Kida, has heaped praises on Zenith Bank for the financial outfit’s investment in the women league, stressing that most of the ladies that made the country proud are product of the Zenith Bank Basketball League.

“Most of these players are product of the Zenith Bank Basketball league.

“Some of them are currently in diaspora, but they all started from here in Nigeria and went through Zenith Bank Basketball League,” concludes Kida, the immediate past deputy managing director of Total Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

