LASAA Boss Urges Collaborations, Investments in OOH Advertising industry

Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), Prince Adedamola Docemo has enjoined practitioners in the advertising industry to embrace collaborations and consider big investments for outdoor in a bid to play big in the strategic outdoor advertising environment that the agency is envisioning.

He disclosed this while addressing participants at the on-going advertising stakeholders conference and exhibition holding in Lagos.

He said the strategy was also in line with the smart city agenda of the Governor, Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding that they are committed to an innovative and interactive advertising formats, noting that under the environment, LED structures are not just going to be videos on the street but also engage citizens.

He the new outdoor advertising structure have smart functions and capabilities, such that they provide traffic/travel information to commuters, give weather forecast add value to aesthetics and show time of the day, interact with commuters for the benefit of Lagoscians and visitors alike.

Docemo said these structures are all obtainable in other countries and the Agency is ready to approve more innovative iconic structures with enabled connectivity which support intelligence and security, remarking that will be much beneficial to the state towards the realization of a smart city Lagos and more importantly, optimizing revenue generation for the state.

He said, “the agency will continue to work its fingers to the bone to achieve more for the government, ensuring continuous removal of illegal advertising structures capable of defacing the aesthetics of our environment and work more effectively on the smooth path of our mandate in fulfilment of our Vision to be The above and many more efforts inform our direction for the new roadmap.”

He said, “Our new roadmap is such that we are driving efficiency and stimulating investment and capital for the industry and the sector to grow. We are using investment to stimulate sectorial growth; developing new routes for outdoor advertising and engaging better long term investment for outdoor advertising infrastructure that investors will be willing to put their money for a long term.

“We are not looking for a mass market; we are also expecting collaborations among practitioners to build big outdoor businesses that can compete effectively with the new opportunities that are available in Lagos,” Docemo said.

