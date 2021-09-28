Lagos CP Directs Police to Beef Up Security

By Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police(CP), Hakeem Odumosu, has directed all field Commanders and other Tactical Commanders to beef up security in their areas during this ‘ember months’ period and even beyond.

According to the press release made available to THISDAY, CP Odumosu, gave this directive at a routine briefing with field Commanders, tactical Commanders and Heads of Departments in Ikeja yesterday.

Against the backdrop of activities of hoodlums during heavy traffic, the CP charged Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders to provide adequate security at road construction sites in their areas to curtail traffic robbery and control gridlock in affected areas in the state.

This proactive step, he said, would make the roads secure, safe and more comfortable for motorists and other road users.

Commending officers and men for their selfless service in the face of daunting challenges that daily confront them in the line of duty, the CP admonished them not to be discouraged by the death of CSP Kazeem Sunmonu Abonde who was brutally killed during a raid on criminal hideouts in Ajao Estate on September 23, 2021.

He assured them that the deceased officer would not die in vain.

