DEALING WITH RISING SUICIDE CASES

The authorities could do more to stem the scourge

Given the growing poverty among a huge segment of Nigerians, it is understandable that the nation’s present socio-economic environment has been a predisposing factor to depression and perhaps suicide. But the authorities should be concerned with the rate at which many of our nationals (young and old) are taking their own lives. From the north to the south of the country, reported cases of suicide are varied and on the increase. COVID-19 has added to the woes of several Nigerians who have lost their sources of income aside the health burden imposed on their families.

That suicide remains a criminal offence, rather than a social problem, is an issue that deserves serious attention. Two years ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that Nigeria has the highest suicidal rate among African countries in 2016. Hanging and pesticide self-poisoning (mostly by ‘Snipper’) were the two commonest methods by which people commit suicide, the report reveals. With 17,710 cases of suicide recorded in 2016 at all ages, Nigeria was followed by Ethiopia and South Africa with 7,323 and 6,476 cases, respectively. “Suicide is a serious global public health issue. All ages, sexes and regions of the world are affected (and) each loss is one too many,” the WHO’s report said.

Even without any investigation, it is easy to hazard a guess about the factors pushing some Nigerians to take their own lives. Today, the plight of the under-privileged is steadily worsening and many go to bed with less than a survival diet. Yet it is an established fact that impoverished individuals are a major risk group for depression. And depression, according to experts, is the most common reason why people commit suicide. But there are also other reasons why people take their own lives and devastate members of their family and friends with shock. Underlying mental disorders such as schizophrenia, excessive alcoholism, drug abusive also play significant role in triggering suicidal thoughts. Schizophrenia is a disease with a wide range of weird symptoms like hallucinations, inner voices, disordered thinking, and irrational fears and “emotions that seem out of tune with reality”.

As the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lately been warning, the use of hard drugs—particularly Indian hemp, cocaine and even methamphetamine are commonplace in the society. The adverse effects of these drugs range from depression to suicide. Indeed, manic depression, an emotional seesaw, oscillating between exhilarating highs and devastating lows, is cited as one the reasons why there are so many mad men and insanity out there in the streets. But neither the society nor the health authorities are paying attention to this malaise.

According to WHO statistics, no fewer than a million people die annually from suicide, which represents a global mortality rate of 16 people per 100,000 or one death every 40 seconds. Even more ominous is the fact that there are an estimated 10 to 20 million attempted suicides every year. Even without the WHO statistics, reports on suicide involving Nigerians have grimly moved from an occasional blip to a very disturbing trend.

However, breakthroughs in science and medicine have brought hope that many mental patients can lead normal and productive lives. So are suicide victims if help can reach them early enough. Depression, one of the main culprits of suicides is treatable. Therefore, we call on all authorities to take out for rehabilitation the mentally challenged who roam the streets. Public officials at all levels should also by way of good governance pay serious attention to the constraints that could trigger in the people suicidal thoughts.

