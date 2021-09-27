Saraki Tasks Nigerian Pharmacists on Excellent Service Delivery

By Michael Olugbode

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has tasked Nigerian pharmacists to work hard in order to put the country on the world map of pharmaceutical excellence.

Saraki gave the advice during the 2021 World Pharmacists Day celebration at the weekend in Abuja, stating that lack of commitment and inappropriate attention to results have plagued the progress of various reputable professions in the country.

He insisted that it is time to take personal, organisational and societal responsibility with the resolve to strategically measure the outcome of intentional commitment to excellence.

The former governor of Kwara State said for the Pharmacists Society of Nigeria (PSN) to live up to this year’s theme: ‘Pharmacy: Always Trusted for your Health’, there must be a need for stricter licencing, better remuneration and regulation among the members of the organisation which he said cannot be achieved without intense and deliberate advocacy targeting policy makers at the national, state, and local levels as well as other stakeholders.

He added that there was a dire need to engage with other sectors such as education, finance, economic planning, agriculture, women, and youth development to drive and attain desired results in the health sector that would ultimately leap frog the country towards the attainment of universal health coverage with economic improvement.

Saraki said: “As health professionals, it is paramount to work together with other members of the health teams such as physicians, nurses, laboratory scientists and others, including organisations focusing on tackling health issues and every Nigerian, from every sector should be focused on improving health outcomes for women and children in Nigeria and around the world through everyday actions.

“This we cannot achieve without the desired partnership with team members made up of healthcare professionals in delivering the required quality for the people.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

