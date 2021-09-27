El-Rufai Flays Bandits’ Attack on Kaduna Community

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Monday, condemned an attack on Madamai community in Kaura Local Government Area that claimed 34 lives.

In a statement through his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the governor promised that government would bear the cost of treatment of those injured.

El-Rufai directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to assess the situation with a view to assisting affected households.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died.

He appealed for calm and urged security agencies to intensify efforts at fishing out the culprits. (NAN).

