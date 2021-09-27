Eight Killed in Reprisals over Kaduna Killings

By John Shiklam

Eight people have been killed in a reprisal on Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement on Monday in Kaduna by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the reprisal was fuelled by the killing of 34 people in Madamai village, Kaura LGA and one Yakubu Danjuma in Zangon Kataf LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of an attack by unidentified persons on Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA, which has resulted in the deaths of some citizens.

“According to the reports, this attack was in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, where one Mr. Yakubu Danjuma was killed, and also in Madamai in Kaura LGA where 34 persons were killed,” Aruwan said.

He said security agencies reported that the attacks in the two locations, “led to the reprisal by unidentified assailants on Kacecere community which has left eight dead, six persons injured and several houses razed”.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed deep sadness at the reports and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The governor appealed for recourse to the law and urged communities to eschew reprisals and similar violent actions. He also tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

“As of the time of this update, troops and police personnel are working in the locations and the public will be briefed after official reports are received,” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

