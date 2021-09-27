BUS Public Speaking Academy sets to hold her second oratory competition for young adults.

All is now set for the second edition of the BUS Public Speaking Academy oratory competition for young adults scheduled from October 9 to November 6, 2021.

The competition, dubbed ‘KING OF PODIUM 2.0,’ is set to provide a platform for future talented orators in one of Lagos’ most infamous suburbs, not only to express themselves but a chance to win the grand prize of N100,000.

While the runners-up and third-place finishers will receive 50,000 and N30,000, respectively, for their efforts.

Speaking, Blessing Sunday, the organizer and academy’s founder, said this year’s competition, themed “Stakeholders’ Involvement in Community Transformation using Digital Tools,” as previous edition is intended to raise a generation of young orators who through consistency can begin to hone their skills for the highest level of communication across the globe.

“Those who signed up for the competition will have a strong platform to test their wits with other young people and see how far their intellectual prowess can withstand chewing words and spitting them out like fire,” she added.

She also noted that the one-month long event, will kick off with an orientation on October 9, 2021, will be followed by auditions on October 16 and 23, 2021, with the grand finale scheduled for November 6, 2021.

“To lead, all Obama needed to do was to communicate with such words that could wake the dead and cause an uproar. Beyond speaking, he is an orator.

“This is what we are about at BUS Public Speaking Academy. We want to raise dynamic and confident speakers who beyond just talking understand the oratory power and the art of using words to steer up emotions, become ideological gods, pioneer a movement, or even seal corporate international deals at the highest levels,” Blessing added.

Damilola Akinsanya, a 23-year-old, won the maiden event in 2020.

