AfCFTA: Standards Organisation Charges Electrical Dealers on Quality

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has tasked electrical dealers in the Alaba International market to deal with only quality products to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, explained that for the market to pride itself as the largest market in West Africa and to attract customers across the globe, it must adhere strictly to standards and quality assurance.

Salim at a sensitisation workshop for Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria (EDAN) in Alaba International Market, said, “The association is willing to work with us in ensuring that the market is free from substandard goods. In other for the market to have a good reputation and to have more customers across the world especially with this open border policy we are going to have, it is very important for them to police themselves, find out those people with bad products and report them to us so that we can take them out of the market. So far, they have not given us a reason to doubt their commitment towards eradicating substandard goods, “he said.

He however commended the association for serving Nigerians with quality products, saying that if not for them, the country would have been dominated by Chinese and Indians

“Without these businessmen, we will have Chinese, Indians doing the business and also cheating us. So we thank you for the things you do. I am here to tell you just one message that SON is your friend. The people who are spoiling your businesses are our enemies and we will make sure that they do not succeed in spoiling your businesses,” he assured.

Salim stated: “Anybody here with certification or who has genuine products does not have a problem with SON. The people who spoil your business are the people we are after. This market is your family name and we do not want it to spoil.”

He advised the association to always insist on quality products, warning that substandard electronics and electrical products are life endangering products that could destroy lives and property.

“You are dealing with electronics and electrical products and these goods can cause fire explosion that would destroy lives and property and it is not discriminatory. Once you introduce a bad product into the market, you are exposing not just consumers to danger, but also your families. The problem is that people do not make much profit from bad products because after a consumer purchases a bad product, he will not come back to your purchase from you, so you will lose that market. So only people who are not serious about their business will not want consumers to make another purchase from the market,” he said.

“We are not here to spoil your business so let us collaborate. We are going all over the country to take the gospel of standardisation nationwide. Let’s join hands to ensure no bad products is imported to Nigeria. We would not allow people to bring their problems down to the country and still get away with it. Anytime there is an accident, it is as a result of either using a substandard tyre, engine oil or a brake pad and the likes,” he added.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman, EDAN, Fabian Ezeorjika, said the market authority in its wisdom to compliment the efforts of SON in sensitising the country on the activities of some dubious importers and dealers, constituted their own internal mechanism to checkmate the accesses of business persons who indulges in manufacturing, importation or exportation of sub-standard products.

He added that the association also constituted an Adhoc Committee called Standard and Anti-Adulteration Committees, vested with the statutory responsibilities of standardising and regulating the quality of all products imported and sold in the electrical section, stressing that it is working hand in hand with SON to arrest and punish defaulters according to the association constitution and report to SON when necessary.

“We made it very clear during our inauguration in 2016, that we will continue to partner with governmental agencies to eradicate sub-standard products out of the market. We shall uphold and implement government policies formulated to keep sub-standard products totally out of our markets,” he stated.

“We hold periodic meetings with importers to brainstorm with them on the need to co-operate and unite in the war against sub-standard products. Having consulted with all the stakeholders and the importers alike, we the Executive of EDAN declares Buyers beware!,” he added.

He assured SON of the association’s resolve to completely abide by the SON Act and regulations to compliment the already existing cordial relationship between the association and SON

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

