Declan Rice, Tuchel  Admit It was a Frustrating Game for Three Lions 

England midfielder, Declan Rice, speaking to BBC shortly after the match ended, said: “It is always difficult when you play against 11 behind the ball as deep as they were, but you have to find solutions. In the last 10 minutes we were unlucky not to score.

“We still have a great chance to top the group against Panama so positivity all round. They were very compact, 5-4-1 off the ball and tight spaces to play through, but on the other hand we can do more with the ball.

“You have to give credit to Ghana. It’s tough and they are good players so it was never going to be an easy game. We have one more group game to top the group so we have to be positive.

“Loads of top nations draw the first game so there is no need to be negative or downbeat. We will stay positive.”

Similarly, Head Coach, Thomas Tuchel, also confirmed expecting same game ahead coming: “I saw this performance coming.

Tuchel also told BBC Sport: “Not frustrated. I saw it coming as I knew this would be a difficult game. Ghana are physical and so committed. Full credit to them. They were difficult to break down.

“You need to be patient but at the right moments be brave. We conceded only two dangerous chances.

“At the end of the halves we grew into it and found rhythm but, of course, fatigue crept in. I liked the attitude, but you need a bit of luck.

“We had enough shots and cross and a big chance with Harry Kane. It is what it is,” he concluded.