Gov Mbah to Receive League Bloggers’ Legacy Award

The League Bloggers Awards (LBA) has announced the conferment of its prestigious LBA Legacy Award for Governors on the Executive Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, in recognition of his exceptional leadership, visionary support, and unwavering commitment to the growth of the Rangers International Football Club brand.

Governor Mbah becomes the first-ever recipient of the LBA Legacy Award for Governors, a landmark honour established to celebrate state governors whose contributions have significantly impacted the development of Nigerian clubs and league.

The award acknowledges Governor Mbah’s inspiring role in Rangers International Football Club’s historic triumph as the club secured its 9th Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title and second in three years under his administration.

His administration provided critical funding, motivation, and institutional support that empowered both players and officials to achieve this remarkable feat and restore Rangers to the summit of Nigerian football.

In addition, his commitment also extended to creating opportunities for sustainable growth and supporting private sector involvement in the club’s commercial activities, which led to the sponsorship of Rangers’ jersey real estate by Afrinvest West Africa as well as Nortra Tractors & Equipment, thereby strengthening the club’s brand and financial outlook.

Speaking on the award, LBA Co-Founder/CEO, Ojeikere Aikhoje said:

“Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to Rangers International FC goes beyond traditional government support. His vision, strategic investments, and encouragement of private sector participation have contributed immensely to the club’s success and long-term sustainability.

“As the first recipient of the LBA Legacy Award for Governors, he represents the standard of leadership that drives sporting excellence and inspires future generations”.

The League Bloggers Awards remains committed to recognizing individuals and institutions whose efforts continue to elevate the standards of the Nigerian league.

The presentation of the award will take place at The Cordis Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The League Bloggers Awards (LBA) is Nigeria’s foremost independent football recognition platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, achievement, and outstanding contributions within the Nigerian football league ecosystem.

Through its annual awards programme, LBA honours players, coaches, administrators, clubs, and stakeholders who have made significant impacts on the development of the league.